Ruben Amorim has picked out one Manchester United star who’s “different to the rest” of his teammates as they’re yet to be tarred by the brush of pessimism at Old Trafford.

Amorim is looking to win back-to-back Premier League games for the very first time as he takes his United side to Brentford on Saturday on the back of a pressure-relieving win over Chelsea last weekend.

The Red Devils currently sit 11th in the table with seven points from five games in what Rio Ferdinand has described as a “remarkable” start to the season.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand thinking Man Utd have had ‘remarkable’ season is what’s *actually* remarkable

United spent most of their summer budget on revamping their forward line, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all being brought in, and Amorim lauded the impact of Mbeumo ahead of his return to Brentford.

The Portuguese boss claims the Cameroon international is a “different guy” to the rest of the team when United are up against it in games as he doesn’t allow negativity to creep into his game.

“It’s really important for everything he has been doing,” Amorim told the press on Friday afternoon. “The light he brings to the dressing room.

“He is not the guy who talks, but he is always there to help us. He runs a lot, presses a lot; he is a different threat to [what the side had] last season. I’m more than happy with Bryan.”

Premier League table since Ruben Amorim became Man Utd manager:

“If you look at Bryan [Mbeumo] in those moments when we are struggling, you feel a different guy compared to the rest of the team, and you have to understand that some of the guys are here for a while, and that feeling is still here [that something bad will happen], and for that, we need to win games. That is something about the environment.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Scholes slammed as ‘bitter’ and ‘toxic’ over ‘problematic’ Rashford criticism

👉 Rio Ferdinand reveals clear verdict on ‘unfairly treated’ Man Utd star amid Roy Keane criticism

👉 Man Utd ‘commit’ to £100m transfer – Ben Jacobs reveals internal ‘worry’ amid Liverpool interest

Mbeumo made his name under Thomas Frank at Brentford and pointed out the similarities between the now Tottenham boss and Amorim.

He said: “Really good. I’ve found some similarities between them. He always tries to do training in a fun way, and I think this is really important – to get some fun at football – because it makes life more enjoyable.

“A new manager is a challenge for me. The training sessions are intense. He wants us to do a lot, do big efforts, and that can only help us to be ready on the pitch. I like it.

“I think it’s important to improve and get better each day I’m here, and that’s what I always do. With time, the team can be better, and we’re going to work really hard for that. We know we’re in a difficult moment, but we just need to stick together.

“They [the United players] have welcomed me straight away. They’re a big part of it. Changing city or club always needs a bit of time, but everyone helped me a lot.”