Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has provided an injury update, with two of his players “ready” to return against Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd’s first game after the international break is against Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils lost 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December, and Forest head into Tuesday’s match as the favourites as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Amorim‘s side have nothing to play for in the Premier League as they are languishing in the bottom half of the table, but they could do with building momentum before their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd’s match against Forest, Amorim confirmed Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are “ready” to feature.

“Luke [Shaw] is not ready yet. We are starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke,” Amorim revealed.

READ: Ranking the Premier League ‘Big Six’ by magnitude of their 2025 summer rebuild



“Mason Mount is feeling better but he was on the bench in the last game, Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost ready, Jonny [Evans] is recovering, [Lisandro Martinez] is out.

“[Harry] Maguire is also ready to go to the game and [Leny] Yoro, yes.”

On teenager Ayden Heaven, he added: “It is not so serious. He is recovering.

“He is not yet ready to play but he will return this season, for sure.”

Amorim was also asked about Marcus Rashford’s return to form at Aston Villa and delivered a blunt response to the question.

“We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment,” Amorim responded.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ignored ‘red flag’ to make £64m signing; ‘data warning undermined’ amid ‘walk away’ plea

👉 Man Utd approved ‘lucrative’ contract for one star in ‘error of judgement’ amid internal ‘frustrations’

👉 Man Utd accused of ‘devaluing’ star amid ‘crowdfunding’ transfer plea with ‘very high asking price’ set



“But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that.”

Man Utd are enduring a woeful season, but Amorim insists they are “looking up” heading into the final few months of this campaign.

“You can say I am really confident. I feel the players are more confident, the energy is different. But I also know that can change with results,” Amorim said.

“We are focused on maintaining the energy and we are working on some things we can improve a lot. Even winning the games, we can acknowledge that we have a lot to improve. But we are in a different moment, more confident and we are ready for the final two months of the season.

“I don’t know which place we are going to finish but we are looking up and we want to win games.”