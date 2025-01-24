Man Utd did not make Ruben Amorim fully aware of their financial situation as the Red Devils boss becomes ‘frustrated’ over lack of January transfer activity, according to reports.

The Red Devils could lose more than one of their academy products in the January transfer window with Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho all linked with moves away this month.

Garnacho has seemed closest to an exit with reports that Man Utd are ready to accept a bid from Napoli if the Serie A club bid €65m for the Argentina international, while Premier League rivals Chelsea are also keen.

Rashford is more likely to leave on a loan deal, rather than a permanent transfer, because of the Red Devils’ asking price and his high wage demands.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Marseille are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Man Utd forward Rashford in the January window.

The possibility of these players moving on has come with Man Utd dangerously close to breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Man Utd sent a letter to Red Devils fans The 1958 fan group in which it wrote that the Premier League club are ‘in danger of failing to comply with profitability and sustainability rules/financial fair play requirements in future years’.

And now the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd boss Amorim has become ‘frustrated’ at the ‘inactivity so far in the winter transfer window‘.

The report adds:

‘Sources have suggested Amorim was not fully aware of United’s financial issues when he agreed to take over as head coach in November. United sources have denied that and insist Amorim was given a full and transparent breakdown of the club’s financial realities when it was outlined that the days of spending £200million+ every summer were over.’

Amorim arrived at Man Utd, who are currently 13th in the Premier League table, in November to replace Erik ten Hag – who was sacked by the Red Devils board at the end of October – and results and performances have been just as mixed under the Portuguese head coach as his predecessor.

The report continues: