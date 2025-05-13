Man Utd: Amorim shames Ratcliffe, Ineos with classy Europa League final ticket gesture

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is doing what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his cost-cutting INEOS crew apparently won’t: treating his staff like, well, staff.

United, 16th in the Premier League, face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on May 21, with a place in next season’s Champions League at stake and after discovering that his coaches, physios, and support team would have to ‘pay for their own tickets’, Amorim has stepped in to personally fund the trip for 30 backroom staff, plus their families, according to ESPN.

In classic United fashion, the build-up to the big game has been marred by yet another bout of ‘cost-cutting’, with the club axing up to 200 jobs this summer.

Not content with that, the hierarchy also decided that only ‘two tickets per player’ would be available, and ‘family and friends’ would be left footing the bill for their own travel and accommodation.

While PSG might be handing out ‘600 free tickets’ to their staff ahead of the Champions League final, United’s brass have opted to prioritise ‘maximising’ ticket sales to supporters – which, sure, is a noble cause, but it’s hard to ignore the whiff of penny-pinching in the air.

The latest round of austerity measures makes it clear that United’s players and staff should be grateful to even have the privilege of watching the match.

READ MORE: Five Premier League tables to highlight how dire Man Utd have been…

But Amorim, who brought a few trusted Sporting CP lieutenants with him when he arrived at Old Trafford, isn’t having any of it.

ESPN ‘sources’ have revealed that he’s ‘paying out of his own pocket’ to ensure his staff get to attend, with each person allowed to bring up to two guests.

Apparently, the move is a ‘thank you’ for their hard work and commitment during a pretty ‘difficult’ six months.

When Amorim found out Ratcliffe wouldn’t cover the cost, he reportedly told the United hierarchy he’d take care of it himself.

A nice, classy move from the manager, who’s doing his best to one-up the owners in the process.

Meanwhile, for those ‘not lucky enough to make the trip’ to Spain, United’s solution is a screening in Manchester, with a ‘generous offer’ of two free drinks.

But if you want to bring a guest, you’ll need to pay – a perfect microcosm of the current state of affairs at Old Trafford.

READ NEXT: Ratcliffe and Boehly ‘f***ing’ up our clubs; don’t get distracted by Trent