Ruben Amorim has revealed how Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was punished after he headed straight down the tunnel against Ipswich Town.

Man Utd returned to winning ways on Wednesday night to beat relegation candidates Ipswich Town, battling back from behind to win 3-2 with ten men.

The Red Devils are still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their win against Ipswich did not come without difficulty.

Garnacho was sacrificed for Noussair Mazraoui after Patrick Dorgu was sent off and the winger immediately walked down the tunnel after exiting the pitch.

It’s since been revealed that Amorim has had ‘private talks’ with United’s ‘sulking’ star, who has been ordered to “pay for dinner for all the team” after an “investigation”.

“He came to me, to my office,” Amorim said.

“I did some investigation. He [Garnacho] went to dressing room, watched the game, then went home. It is not an issue but I told him that at Manchester United everything is an issue. At this club, perception is important, perception is important.

“He will pay for dinner for all the team. That is it.”

Earlier this week, club legend Keane caused a stir as he went on a quite extraordinary rant about United captain Fernandes.

“I see fans at matches and they’re singing for Bruno. I see these boys, I think you’re f***ing imposters!” Keane said on the Stick To Football Podcast.

After Ian Wright attempted to defend Fernandes, Keane continued: “Ah Wrighty, I’ve had enough of that rubbish!

You watch United every week, we focus more on United. Sit and watch a game with him! People pretend to be closing people down. Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent – Bruno’s a talented player, but it’s not enough!”

“Who were you in the dressing room with, Tony Adams! Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that, because he was a fighter!

“You’ve got young players who have to look at somebody and go ‘I like what he does’. They all can’t put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that, but you want someone who’s going ‘Lads, are you with me? Are you with me?’”

In response, Amorim has explained why he disagrees with Keane, with Fernandes “playing well in a difficult context”.

“I heard about that. I have a different opinion,” Amorim responded.

“Bruno is really important for us and the club. He is playing well in a difficult context. He wants always the responsibility.

“I know sometimes as a captain he does things with his arms but most of all it is a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win and sometimes it is hard to deal with that frustration.

“Everyone has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from his time at the club and it is normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think my opinion is more important than Roy Keane’s because I am the coach.”