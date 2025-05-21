Ruben Amorim says he will quit “without conversation or compensation” if Manchester United want to replace him with a different manager this summer after losing the Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Defeat in the final confirmed United’s worst season in 51 years, with the run to the Europa League final putting gloss on a miserable domestic campaign which has seen the Red Devils win just six of 26 league games since Amorim took charge in November.

Amorim said in the build-up to the game that he would resign if the United board felt he wasn’t right for the job after his shocking start, and despite retaining confidence that he can turn things around at Old Trafford, again claimed after the game that he will step down if club chiefs and the fans want him to.

“In this moment, I am not going to be here defending myself, is not my style,” Amorim said. “I cannot do it, is really hard for me. So I have nothing to show to the fans to say I am going to improve because of this, I had these problems, I will not do nothing.

“In this moment, it’s a little bit of faith. So let’s see. Like I said before, coming here before in the flash, I am always open. If the board and fans feel that I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation.

“But I will not quit again. I am really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

Amorim believes United were the “better team”, claiming the glaring issue is the lack of goals in his side.

“What I can say is it was clear we were the better team but we managed not to score again and that is really hard to win football matches,” he added. “But the guys tried everything to win the game. In the future, we will have time to assess everything.

“There were some times that we didn’t create situations, now is not that time, we are creating situations. If you look at the opportunities we have, it’s different players. It’s not the problem of one guy. We are not scoring goals, the goalkeeper did a great job.

“Of course, I am confident in my players, it’s my job to improve my players and to arrive in January (transfer window) to make a lot of changes was not possible because of all the problems we have to deal with. And then I had to assess the team. The problem it not just one player.”