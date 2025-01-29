Marcus Rashford has been offered a way back by Ruben Amorim at Man Utd.

Ruben Amorim has offered Marcus Rashford a Manchester United lifeline, insisting he is “more than happy to have” the forward on one condition.

Rashford said last month that he was eager for a “new challenge” and hadn’t featured for the club since mid-December when he was dropped for the Manchester derby over an apparent lack of effort in training.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are among the clubs to have been linked with Rashford in recent weeks but options are limited for the United star thanks to his £325,000 per week wages and his reticence to leave for Saudi Arabia.

After United’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday Amorim said he would rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach than any player not meeting the mark in training.

The Portuguese boss made the point in response to yet another question about Rashford’s absence for the squad, but after the media took that on face value as a significant slam of Rashford, Amorim clarified on Wednesday that his message was directed at the whole squad.

The head coach also admitted United are a “better team” with Rashford and opened the door to him staying and playing at Old Trafford if he bucks up his ideas.

“The situation is the same for every player,” Amorim said at his pre-match press conference.

“My sentence was that I wouldn’t put any player that doesn’t give the maximum. I didn’t say only Marcus Rashford.

“We are a better team with him, that’s clear, but until the right moment I won’t change my mind.

“If Rashford will change we are more than happy to have Rashford. But we have to set standards. It’s not personal.

“Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better, but he has to change.

“If he changes, we will use a talent like Rashford, but in this moment we have to set some standards.”

Former West Ham striker Cole reckons Amorim’s comments criticising Rashford’s performance in training aren’t helpful with the Man Utd boss “killing” the forward.

Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast: “You look at the Rashford situation and what Amorim is talking about afterwards, saying that he’d rather play his goalkeeping coach, who is 63 years old, rather than play him up front basically because he doesn’t apply himself properly.

“I want to know what’s going on. He’s killing him and you’re killing his price tag as well, by the way.

“Rashford is a commodity, he’s money. If you really want to sell him on, why would you say that?!

“That’s why I think Amorim is a little bit naive because he’s going with his emotions. He’s thinking, ‘Rashford’s not doing what I’m saying and I’m the boss!’”