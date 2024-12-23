Ruben Amorim has revealed he will “forget” an interview in which Marcus Rashford suggested he wanted to leave Manchester United, as the manager will “focus on improving Marcus”.

Amorim caused a splash when he left Rashford out of the squad for the Manchester derby in December. The forward had been benched for a couple of games previous, but featured late on in those games.

After being sat out of the 2-1 win against City, Rashford did an interview in which he said he was ready for a new challenge.

He was left out of the United squad for the next two games, and in the meantime, there have been lots of reports stating he’ll be sold, loaned or look for a way out, with a lot of clubs linked with his signature.

But Amorim has maintained if he does the right things, he can get back into his side, and the United manager has now suggested he’ll look past the interview in the hopes of helping Rashford to improve as a player.

“It is a hard situation. I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player,” he told Sky Sports.

“I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that.

“As a coach I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes.

“At the moment I focus on improving Marcus and we need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch.”

Whether he will be included in squads going forward will seemingly still depend on if he shows the right attitude, but Amorim will return the favour if that does happen.

