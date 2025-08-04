Amorim explains what Manchester United told Mbeumo, Cunha to beat Newcastle in £127.5m transfer battle

Ruben Amorim has revealed what was said to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in transfer talks to help Manchester United beat Newcastle to signing them.

Despite minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe having warned the club would be “bust by Christmas” and only a few million in player sales being generated solely through sell-on clauses this transfer window, Manchester United have miraculously been among the biggest summer spenders in Europe.

Cunha and Mbeumo have cost over £60m each and RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko is their next target, each player having also been pursued by Newcastle.

A historically dreadful Manchester United has proven to have greater transfer pull than a Newcastle side which qualified for the Champions League and ended their trophy drought last season.

And in another spate of wide-ranging interviews with a number of outlets during the pre-season tour of America, Amorim has explained part of the club’s successful pitch to Cunha and Mbeumo.

The manager said he “always felt” the support of those above him at Old Trafford and “in some moments last season, I was more concerned about me than them.

He added, in quotes published by ESPN: “They always show the support. And if you try to remember one team – one big team, massive team – that lost so many games and the manager kept their job, you will not find it. So that shows more than words that they support me.

“I think it’s really important to say to the fans that this is a club thing. Of course, the manager is really important, but all this idea of the culture, how we want to sign players, what kind of players we want, is a club thing.

“In the meetings with Bryan, with Cunha, we said that. Don’t go to a club because of the manager. Go because of the idea of the club. And they are here because of the idea of the club.”

Mbeumo made his first appearance in a Manchester United shirt in the friendly draw with Everton in Atlanta, securing the coveted Premier League Summer Series title.

While impressed, Amorim inevitably saw plenty of room for improvement when it came to the Cameroon international’s game.

“He played well,” the manager said. “He needs to understand the position, the movements, but [his] first touch, the way you connect with one touch, open[ing] a lot of space.

“You can see he’s not in perfect condition, physically, but he makes a lot of runs and that can stretch a team.”