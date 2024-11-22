New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been tipped to revive one star who was “let down” by former boss Erik ten Hag.

Earlier this month, Man Utd appointed Amorim to replace Ten Hag, who was sacked following their disappointing loss at West Ham at the end of October.

Amorim did a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon as he helped them win the Primeira Liga twice and made a perfect start in the league this season, winning their opening eleven league games.

The 39-year-old has a difficult challenge at Man Utd, though. The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are 13th in the Premier League.

United have carried on from where they let off last season in the Premier League as they have been held back by poor recruitment in recent years.

Casemiro was one of the worst signings made by Man Utd during the Ten Hag-era as they foolishly invested £60m plus add-ons to sign the 32-year-old from Real Madrid.

The Brazil international surpassed expectations during his debut season in 2022/23, but his form has declined over the past 18 months.

Casemiro has been heavily criticised but his form did improve slightly under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. Ex-United striker Louis Saha has backed Amorim to get the best out of the centre-midfielder after he was “let down” by Ten Hag.

“You could see how much he was being exposed in Erik ten Hag’s system and ultimately, the tactics were wrong,” Saha said.

READ: Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool, Cole Palmer, Napoli, Coventry

“Casemiro was being asked to do too much and it’s difficult for him to do well without the right players around him. It doesn’t matter how many trophies he’s won, he was going to struggle in that system.

“I believe he was let down. I’m a big defender of him because he never complains and he’s aware of when he’s not playing well.

“With the right balance in the midfield and the right positioning, we’re going to see Casemiro playing with a different dimension. He has the right quality and leadership that this Manchester United team needs.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim names three things Man Utd ‘have to be better’ at; reveals he will have big say on transfers

👉 Man Utd: Carragher reveals what he and Neville really thought of Ten Hag in person

👉 ‘Dream’ Amorim signing at Man Utd demands £10m signing-on fee to move to Old Trafford

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Amorim insisted he is the “right guy at the right time” for Man Utd and he “believes in the players”.

“I’m a little bit of a dreamer and I believe in myself and I believe in the club,” Amorim said.

“I think we have the same idea, the same mindset and that can help.

“I truly believe in the players, I know you don’t believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don’t think it’s possible, I do.

“Call me naive, but I believe I am the right guy at the right time. I truly believe I am the right guy.”

He added: “I know at Manchester United we have to win games. We need a lot of time because it’s a tough league, we have to improve a lot to try to win the title.

“We have to change the physical aspect of the team. I don’t know how long it will take.”