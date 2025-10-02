Gareth Southgate is one manager Ruben Amorim could be replaced by at Man Utd.

According to reports, Gareth Southgate has decided his ‘stance’ on replacing Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Amorim is under immense scrutiny at Man Utd as their problems from last season have carried over into this campaign, with the Premier League giants still languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Following Man Utd‘s dire 3-1 loss against Brentford last weekend, Amorim has become the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

United and Amorim are in desperate need of a positive result on Saturday as they host newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford, though it feels that the head coach’s days at the club are numbered regardless.

In recent days, Man Utd have been linked with several potential replacements, including Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glaser, while Southgate has also been mentioned as a contender.

Man Utd reportedly targeted Southgate before appointing Amorim as he is understood to have a strong relationship with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though he was keen to take a break from management after his long spell as England boss.

Now, Southgate has had a break and is reportedly back on Man Utd’s radar, though a report from The Mirror claims his current ‘stance’ is that ‘he would reject an approach from Manchester United if Amorim is sacked’.

‘It’s understood that Southgate is NOT in any rush to return to football. However, he is keeping his options open – both within the game and outside. ‘He’s been seen at numerous matches, as well as other sporting events, in recent months, and remains close with a number of his former FA colleagues. However, Southgate is also close friends with Dan Ashworth, who had a long term plan to appoint Southgate when he worked at United.’

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Ben Foster, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Iraola “is the one” to replace Amorim amid one concern with Southgate.

“Iraola is the one for me,” Foster said on his Cycling GK podcast.

“To lose half your squad, half your starting line-up, and then still be just as impressive, for me, that means you’re a proper coach.

But if they’re trying to get Iraola or Glasner then it’s going to cost an awful lot of money.”

On Southgate, he added: “I just think with Gareth Southgate, it’s so different to what they’ve ever done and what they’re doing isn’t working.”