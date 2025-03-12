A new report has revealed Manchester United’s stance on sacking Ruben Amorim following his difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

Former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim left the Portuguese outfit to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after they made a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Ten Hag was lucky to keep his job after their miserable 2023/24 campaign, as Man Utd‘s shock FA Cup final triumph over Man City saved him.

Man Utd’s Premier League struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign, but they have performed worse under Amorim than during Ten Hag’s reign.

United’s squad are not suited to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system, so it’s hardly surprising that he has struggled to implement his chosen formation.

Amorim has only won ten of his 26 matches in all competitions as his side have produced several woeful performances.

Man Utd are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and have also exited the FA Cup, while they have work to do in their second leg against Real Sociedad to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

United’s woeful run of results since November leave Amorim as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, but BBC reporter Simon Stone claims he still has ‘backing’.

Stone has revealed Man Utd’s ‘private’ stance on Amorim, who is reportedly set to be given planet of time to turn things around.

‘Amid all the words that been spoken about Manchester United from various senior figures over the last couple of days, one thing has come across loud and clear; head coach Ruben Amorim is going nowhere.’

‘With United teetering on the brink of their worst season since the 1973-74 relegation campaign and, by his own admission, Amorim has found it difficult to get his ideas across, there had been suggestions the former Sporting coach might be in trouble. ‘My understanding is that is not the case. Privately, United officials say they want to get out of the cycle of recruiting managers that last a couple of years and then run out of ideas. Amorim is here to stay.’

United chief executive has explained why he “doesn’t see risk” with Amorim.

“I think it’s riskier if you have a coach that doesn’t have a clear idea of how he wants to play. With Ruben we don’t see that risk,” Berrada said.

“When it comes to our recruitment strategy, without commenting too much, the idea we have is to be able to bring in versatile players that can be adaptable to multiple systems.

“Ruben himself has said it’s not about the 3-4-3 tactical formation, it’s about an idea, a concept of how he wants to see the team playing.

“He wants to see the team playing more on the front foot, more of a possession, attacking-based style of football. So for that, you need players that can play in multiple positions that can adapt to that vision that Ruben has.

“And this is what we’re going try to do over the next years in our recruitment.”