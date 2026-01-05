Thomas Tuchel is very unlikely to leave England before the World Cup, but a move to Manchester United in the summer has not been ruled out.

United parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

According to reports, the Red Devils hierarchy decided to sack Amorim before the Leeds match after a ‘blow-up’ with sporting director Jason Wilcox last week.

Man Utd sack Amorim: How it happened

Amorim’s position became ‘untenable’ after ‘blow-up’ with Wilcox

Leeds draw not the final straw, but background tensions

not the final straw, but background tensions Man Utd drawn last two games against bottom-club Wolves and promoted Whites

Amorim leaves United sixth in the Premier League table, three points off fourth but as many points off the bottom half.

Ex-United midfielder Darren Fletcher will take caretaker charge of the first-team until a replacement is appointed.

It is expected that an interim will be in charge until the end of the season before Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team appoint a permanent successor in the summer.

Fletcher is among the favourites to take over until then but will definitely be in charge for Wednesday’s trip to Burnley and potentially Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash at Brighton.

‘Only way’ Tuchel replaces Amorim revealed in report

Several managers are in the frame, with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner the bookies’ favourite and out of contract at the end of 2025/26.

Former United midfielder and caretaker boss Michael Carrick is also in contention after leaving Middlesbrough last summer, while England head coach Tuchel has been linked despite preparing for this summer’s World Cup.

It’s extremely unlikely that the German leaves his post before then, but there is a chance he departs for Old Trafford after the finals in North America.

A report from The Telegraph explains ‘the only way’ Tuchel replaces Amorim.

It is claimed that an interim would have to be in charge until the end of the campaign as ‘Tuchel is surely not going to walk out on the FA’.

The report states:

The only way you can see the German taking the job is if Manchester United hold it open for him until after the World Cup in the summer and appoint an interim manager until then. Tuchel is surely not going to walk out on the FA when he has repeatedly said how much he is enjoying the role as England manager and how much he is looking forward to the tournament. England also have a decent chance of winning the World Cup too with the group of players they have available.

Who will Man Utd appoint as their new manager?

The report also mentions Enzo Maresca – who left Chelsea last week – and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, who has previously been linked with the Old Trafford job. However, Glasner is named as the club’s ‘top target’.

Another manager than Ineos seem to like very much is Sir Gareth Southgate, who resigned as England boss after losing in the European Championship final in 2024.

But Tuchel feels like the sort of statement appointment Ratcliffe wants to make, and the British billionaire held talks with the ex-Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss in the summer of 2024.

Ratcliffe considered appointing Tuchel – who had just left Bayern – as Erik ten Hag’s replacement, but instead awarded the latter with a new contract.

And after putting his faith in Amorim despite horrid results, performances, and a 16th-place finish in the Premier League, he has sacked him with the club only three points outside the Champions League places.

