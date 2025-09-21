Ruben Amorim “might not even be in his job” if Sir Jim Ratcliffe “hadn’t appointed him” as Manchester United boss and the Chelsea win is “no turning point”.

The 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday has eased the pressure on Amorim at Old Trafford, but ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed the Portuguese boss may already be out on his ear if current head of football operations Ratcliffe hadn’t hired him.

Asked about Ratcliffe’s controversial 3-4-2-1 formation ahead of the game, Redknapp said: “It’s not going to change. So we can always forget about talking about it. Now it’s about how these players can make it work. That’s the simple facts.

“When I look at what he’s done today, I think Man Utd fans be a bit disappointed, maybe to not see Fernandes maybe unleashed on these number 10 roles, and Kobbie [Mainoo] may knew in there, the back three. My biggest worry is lack of pace there.

“You know, if you’re Chelsea, you’re thinking, how can we get in behind [Patrick] Dorgu and [Noussair] Mazraoui? In the in those wide areas where you want somebody to create a goal, they’re not doing enough. Not enough assists, not enough goals.

“And [Bryan] Mbeumo and Amad [Diallo], yes, they’ve got pace. Sesko, he needs time, but for a manager’s eight winning, eight wins in 31 Premier League games.

“I think if Jim Ratcliffe hadn’t appointed him, I think he’d be under massive pressure. Might not even be in his job. That’s how bad it’s been for him.”

The Red Devils claimed a crucial victory after Robert Sanchez’s early red card gave Chelsea a mountain to climb, but Redknapp was struggling to come up with the positives for United after the game.

He added: “It was really difficult to say. And the reason why because playing with 10 men after five minutes, and you’re playing against a side, you go to new up, you’re in a great position.

“So did I really learn a lot about Manchester United today? No, but will I say that was a great result and a brilliant performance in terms of what they had to do to get the win.

“They showed a bit of aggression at the end. They showed some discipline, desire to get the three points. Yes, absolutely fantastic.

“But you can’t say it’s a turning point, because, as I say, it was quite an unusual game. There were so many things happening.

“10 men, and then I think the Chelsea manager got in his own way, making the substitutions he made, he took off two wingers, he gave them the real ascendancy, and then Cole Palmer got injured so little things went in their favour today, but take nothing away. It was a really important three points.”