Rasmus Hojlund’s Manchester United career appears to be on borrowed time after he was sent a ‘clear message’ from Ruben Amorim, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hojlund can leave Old Trafford after the club signed RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko for around £73million.

The signing of Sesko was confirmed on Saturday and the Slovenian international was paraded in front of the United fans before they played Fiorentina in the Snapdragon Cup.

After snubbing interest from Newcastle United to join the Red Devils, Sesko said: “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

The signing of Sesko means United need to sell players, with Alejandro Garnacho expected to join Chelsea for around £50m, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are also available.

With Sesko now Ruben Amorim’s first-choice striker, Hojlund’s future at the club is uncertain.

It has been reported that United want to loan out the Danish international, but are asking for a significant loan fee, his salary covered, and a buy option included.

Leipzig reportedly brought Hojlund up during the Sesko negotiations, but the 22-year-old is not keen on moving to the German club.

A return to Italy is the most likely scenario for the former Atalanta striker, with Juventus, Inter and AC Milan all believed to be interested.

United are clearly keen on shifting the striker before the transfer deadline on September 1 and head coach Amorim has sent him a ‘clear message’ by not playing him against Fiorentina on Saturday afternoon.

Those are the words of transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who says Milan are ‘on it’ after Hojlund was an unused substitute.

Romano wrote on X: “Zero minutes for Rasmus Højlund today against Fiorentina, clear message coming from Man United.

“As revealed two days ago, the club is prepared to let him leave on initial loan for €6m fee with salary covered plus buy option clause. AC Milan are on it.”

Sesko is United’s fifth first-team signing of the summer after Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik.

The addition of the 22-year-old makes Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side the third-biggest spenders in the summer transfer window with a total of £208.4m.

And they haven’t sold a single player. They better get moving fast…

