Amorim sends message to one Man Utd star after he snubs Red Devils fans against Arsenal

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has called upon Marcus Rashford and the rest of his players to acknowledge fans after every match.

The Red Devils lost their sixth game of the season in a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with Amorim’s side dropping to 13th in the Premier League table.

Nikola Milenkovic put Forest ahead in under two minutes with a brilliant header before Rasmus Hojlund got Man Utd back on level terms on 18 minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White then nudged the visitors back in front just after half-time with a long-range shot which Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana should have saved.

Nottingham Forest were soon 3-1 up when Chris Wood headed in after a mix-up between Lisandro Martinez and Onana before Bruno Fernandes swept in a 61st-minute strike to make it 3-2.

However, Man Utd could not get the equaliser in another poor performance and it’s evident Amorim will not be the quick fix that many fans had hoped.

Man Utd also lost their previous match 2-0 to Arsenal in midweek and Rashford came in for some stick after appearing to walk towards the tunnel as his team-mates were clapping the supporters.

And now Amorim has urged all his players to make sure they acknowledge fans, he said: “Of course, we have to do it, especially when we lose. Not when we win, when we lose.

“We’re going to do that and everybody has to do it. It’s going to be like that.”

When asked if he shared Erik ten Hag’s frustrations with Rashford’s inconsistency, Amorim said: “I prefer to focus on the whole squad.

“We have a lot to improve, not just Marcus. All the team can improve in every aspect of the game.

“Like I said before, I think the way we sprint back and sprint forward, the way we fight. It’s something we have to be very clear with the team.

“This is the first point we have to address. And then the technical and tactical aspect will come later. So it’s not just Marcus. Everyone has to improve in that area.”

On a “tough” match against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Amorim said: “It was a really tough game. We started really badly. The first play, we suffered a goal. They scored in difficult moments for us so it was difficult to pass on to the players the job we have to do.

“We controlled the game and created some chances and then we tried to work something for the second half. When we suffer two goals like that, it’s really hard in this context to help the players, to put some calm into the players.

“They try it until the end, with not a lot quality, more heart than quality, but we couldn’t do it, [get] another goal to gain at least a point.”