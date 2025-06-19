According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made a decision on his “favourite” option to replace one of his current starters.

Amorim has a massive job at Man Utd heading into the 2025/26 campaign, with his side coming off a 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss had a torrid time after replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford as he found it difficult to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation in the middle of a season.

His task was especially tough considering Man Utd‘s squad was not suited to his preferred style, so this summer’s transfer window will be vital as he looks to get the Premier League giants moving in the right direction.

Old Trafford chiefs are currently focused on strengthening in attack with Bryan Mbeumo expected to follow Matheus Cunha in joining Man Utd, but reinforcements are also required in other positions.

The goalkeeping department is an area to bolster after Andre Onana suffered a dramatic decline during the 2024/25 campaign.

Onana’s position was safe before the season as he grew into his debut year at Old Trafford, but his situation has drastically changed over the past season as it’s been widely reported that he is set to be replaced.

Earlier this week, a report suggested Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez has ‘offered himself’ to Man Utd as he’s keen on a move to Old Trafford, while Unai Emery’s side are open to an exit as they look to avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

A subsequent report in Spain claimed Martinez has been ‘chosen’ as their new goalkeeper, but this could not be the case as another name has been brought up.

Journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto claims Porto and Portugal star Diogo Costa is Amorim’s “favourite” goalkeeper and has been “since January”.

He said: “As I have been reporting in recent weeks, Diogo Costa remains on Man United’s list to take over the goal.

“Valor [value] could be a stumbling block for the Red Devils. He has been Ruben Amorim’s favourite since January, but there are more options on the table if Onana leaves.”

Costa has a £51m release clause in his contract and has been sporadically linked with Man Utd over the past couple of years.

However, former England international Emile Heskey has told Man Utd to sign Martinez, as he has “got the presence” to shine for the Red Devils.

“He’s got the presence to play for Manchester United. And he’s very confident,” Heskey claimed.

“Whoever goes into Man United, you have to have some serious presence. You have to have some serious belief in yourself. And I think he’s got that because the pressure is going to be on from day dot, because when you look at Onana, his confidence is on the floor.

“Whoever comes in next, they have to hit the ground running. Emi is an interesting character, and you’d need to be that to take on a challenge like United right now.

“He’s probably the closest goalkeeper in attitude to Fabien Barthez, and you need that. It’s a huge club, absolutely massive. He’s won the World Cup, he’s played with Lionel Messi, so he’s well suited as far as we can tell.

“We won’t know for sure until and unless he moves, because we’ve seen goalkeepers crumble in minutes, like Massimo Taibi, with the pressure of United. They make a few mistakes and then you never see them again.

“The only reason that’s not happened to Onana yet is because their other keepers are no better than him. If you can’t look to your number two at all to take the pressure off, then there’s a huge issue there.”