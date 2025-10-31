According to reports, head coach Ruben Amorim has informed one Manchester United star how he can become the “best in the world” in his position.

Man Utd have had a great couple of weeks as they have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Amorim by beating Sunderland and Liverpool before following that up with a victory over Brighton.

This sudden upturn in form has eased the pressure on Amorim after he looked on the brink of being sacked, while Man Utd have risen to sixth in the Premier League table.

Therefore, there has been an injection of optimism at Old Trafford, with their situation helped by summer signings Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha hitting the ground running.

Each of these players has made a huge impact in recent matches to help Man Utd turn things around, though other recent arrivals have struggled.

READ: Was October 2025 the greatest Man Utd month since Sir Alex Ferguson retired?



In January, the Red Devils invested around £25m to sign Patrick Dorgu from Serie A side Lecce as he’s a natural wing-back that fits into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

The 21-year-old has impressed in fits and starts over the past ten months, though he has dropped in the pecking order of late. He has come off the bench in Man Utd’s last three Premier League matches.

Despite this, a new report from The Sun claims Amorim has given his full backing to Dorgu, who has been ‘told’ that he could become the ‘best left-back in the world’.

This is said to be dependent on Dorgu learning from PSG standout Nuno Mendes, who previously worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd: Why that Red Devils fan won’t be cutting his hair just yet

👉 Man Utd ‘take lead’ over Real Madrid for £61.5m signing; INEOS ‘work on offer’ for ‘top target’ – report

👉 Man Utd submit request to PL rivals with INEOS ‘very keen’ on January deal after ‘making contact’



The report also claims that Amorim is ‘obsessed’ with helping Dorgu reach his full potential, with it noted that three of the defender’s qualities are fuelling the head coach’s confidence.

An ‘insider’ for The Sun said: ”Dorgu has had some ups and downs this season, but Amorim is fully behind him.

“He believes Dorgu’s athleticism, skillset and mentality can make him United’s left back for the next ten years.

“The goal is to make him more decisive in attack — more assists, more goals, more involvement in second balls — like what Amad gives them on the opposite flank.”

They added: “They’ve even worked with him on covering the left side of central defence, the way Mendes sometimes does at PSG.

“Amorim is obsessed with helping Dorgu reach that level as quickly as possible. He genuinely sees him as the next Nuno Mendes.”