Amorim told he ‘has nothing’ he wants at Man Utd and would have ‘so much different’ to begin rebuild

Ruben Amorim has been told he does not have the tools he wants at Manchester United

Paul Merson believes the Manchester United squad “has nothing” that Ruben Amorim would want, but the manager has the tools in his armoury to turn things around like he did at Sporting CP.

Amorim has a difficult job when he walks through the door at Old Trafford on November 11. United are currently 14th in the Premier League, contributing to Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

And the Sporting CP boss has been told by Merson what he is picking up is not what he’d want from the start.

“There’s a lot of work to be done here. A lot of managers come into clubs, and you go, ‘ticks the box, he’s got everything there already,'” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t. He’s got nothing. They play a high line, they got no pace really at Man United, the pitch is big.

“He’d want so much different to what Man United are now; it’s like chalk and cheese. It will take time [but] I think he’ll get it right.”

Merson feels that Amorim has already shown his capabilities as a manager by reversing the norm in Portuguese football, so he has the tools in his armoury to get United back on song.

“He hasn’t got lucky doing what he’s done to break up the Porto-Benfica situation. He’s gone and he’s destroyed them two teams with the way he’s played. So, for me, he will get it right, but it will take time, it will take time,” Merson added.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Rooney replaces Amorim if Man Utd ’embrace chaos’; ‘limitation’ proves Ten Hag’s successor doesn’t fit

👉 Man Utd: ‘Determined’ Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ £70m ‘major coup’ with trio tipped for imminent exits

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim reveals INEOS gave him ultimatum after he asked his ‘only question’

Indeed, Amorim’s Sporting side have the best win percentage of any side in one of Europe’s top 10 leagues since he took over, and after they finished third the season prior to his arrival, and fourth in his first season, that shows he’s turned things around for the better.

What’s more, in the years from 2015/16 until Amorim’s appointment at Sporting, both Benfica (396) and Porto (381) earned at least 30 points more than Sporting (347).

But in the years since he has been at the club, those numbers have flipped, with Amorim’s side earning the most points (382), with Porto (375) and Benfica (355) dropping below them.

READ MORE: Amorim told solving Man Utd ‘s***show’ begins with sacking Ten Hag deputy and ‘clearing the decks’