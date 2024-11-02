Amorim told solving Man Utd ‘s***show’ begins with sacking Ten Hag deputy and ‘clearing the decks’

Troy Deeney has told Ruben Amorim that he must get rid of Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United, so he only has “his people” around in order to begin solving the ‘s***show’ he’s tasked with.

Amorim has officially been announced as the next Man Utd manager. He will take over from Erik ten Hag, who was sacked with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim will begin attempting to rectify the problems at United when he joins the club on November 11, being handed the reins by interim boss Van Nistelrooy.

But his first port of call, according to former Premier League striker Deeney, should be getting rid of the assistant coach.

He wrote in The Sun: ‘Don’t keep Ruud on. You want to clear the decks once you are there, with only your people around you. Only then can you figure out what the problems are – and how to solve them.’

Deeney also feels Van Nistelrooy’s stock will not be tarnished, even if United are beaten 7-0 by Chelsea in their next game, as it’s not his fault, due to the transition period distracting the players.

But Van Nistelrooy recently stated he will be on hand to help United for the next season and a half, given his contract length, which means Amorim, though brining his own staff with him, may have no say in the future of the coach.

“As an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next. I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward. That’s my absolute goal,” Van Nistelrooy said.

Beyond the potential sacking of Van Nistelrooy, Deeney feels that Amorim has a ‘heck of a job’.

He described the United position as a ‘s***show’ with no obvious place to start to untangle it, and wished the manager ‘good luck’ with sorting things out at the club.

