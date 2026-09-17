Amorim told to ‘stop talking’ as Milan boss throws shade at Man Utd stars in familiar complaint

Ruben Amorim is once again complaining about players not fitting into his system, this time at AC Milan, and he took a couple of jabs at some Manchester United stars in the process.

Amorim lost his first game in charge of Milan on Thursday as his side were beaten by Benfica in the Europa League at the San Siro having beaten Torino and Venezia in Serie A and then drawing with Juventus and Lazio.

The Portuguese boss frequently complained about the players at United not being suited to his now infamous system, which consists of a back three.

And Amorim was back at it again in his post-match press conference on Thursday night, begging for time and lamenting the lack of a “perfect” squad to work with.

“I know at Manchester United and Milan, two big clubs with the pressure to win, people expect everything in just a few months, and I feel the same pressure here,” he told Sky Italia.

“I think this team is a little bit different, they are more accustomed to working with three defenders, they are a little bit faster, a little bit stronger.

“Of course, I don’t have the clear characteristics that are perfect at this moment, but it is impossible when you take on a new team to have those perfect characteristics right away.”

Amorim requested patience and admitted that failure is once again possible, no matter the size of the club.

He added: “I know it will take time, but I also know that there is big pressure at this club, yet I prefer this kind of job because if I need to fail one day, I want to fail big.

“I have a lot of passion for this club, I want to help this club to be better, I don’t know if I will have the time, but I look at my players and I think they are listening to everything that I say in training, and that gives me hope we can solve these problems.”

His comments left the Italian media cold and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton, known for his work in Serie A, urged Amorim to keep his mouth shut.

Summerton wrote on X: ‘One of the best things Ruben Amorim could do right now is stop talking. He says way too much.’

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