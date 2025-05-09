Ruben Amorim gushed over “perfect” Mason Mount after Manchester United secured a spot in the Europa League final, but also reserved praise for an unsung hero at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had a 3-0 lead going into the second leg but it was a tense atmosphere for much of the second leg after Mikel Jauregizar’s first-half strike gave Athletic Club hope of a comeback.

But Amorim rang the changes in the second half and in the end United stormed to a 7-1 aggregate win over the Spanish side, with Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund both getting on the scoresheet, while Mason Mount scored a brilliant brace.

Mount has endured a nightmare since his £55m move to United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, making just 42 appearances for the club, and doubled his goals tally on Thursday with two outstanding strikes.

The first saw him curl the ball into the far corner after making space for himself in the box with an excellent first touch before he drilled the ball from 40 yards out over the goalkeeper in no-man’s land.

Amorim was delighted for Mount, who he believes is the “perfect” player for the inverted winger role in his 3-4-3 system, but was also impressed by the cameo of Kobbie Mainoo, who’s also not had the best of seasons.

“I’m so happy for him. He is such a player. He works really hard, he has quality,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “I really like Kobbie Mainoo, just 10 minutes but everything he did was really good and sometimes you’re on the bench and can change the game.

“When you see that kind of guy like Mason working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, when you have this kind of player you just want to help him. He is perfect for this position as he can be a midfielder, but also runs like a winger so I’m really happy for him.

“When you have a full squad you can think about the game. Sometimes we’re surviving with people in different positions, but with more options you can change the game and push forwards and these things can help you win games.”

Amad Diallo was also hugely influential having only recently returned from injury, and came off the bench to set up Hojlund’s goal with some wonderful play on the wing.

And Hojlund hailed his teammate for the assist, as well as Mount as another “extremely talented” player.

“Lovely. It was very nice to score a scrappy goal. I am very glad Amad played the ball. What a player. Great player to have back in the team. Them two players are extremely talented, so we are very glad to have them both back [Amad and Mount].”