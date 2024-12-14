Ruben Amorim has been urged to get rid of one Manchester United star, who “can’t be bothered” and needs to be “put out of his misery”.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd‘s head coach, Amorim has endured a mixed start at Old Trafford.

Under Amorim, the Red Devils went on a three-game unbeaten run before losing to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd returned to winning ways in midweek as they battled back from behind to beat Viktoria Plzen and face Man City in the Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Man City.

A big overhaul is expected at Man Utd as it’s been reported that only seven players have been deemed ‘unsellable’ by Amorim.

Former United defender Paul Parker suspects Amorim doesn’t want “60%” of his current outfield players.

“I think he’s done well in the sense that he’s made his mark on how he wants to play and he’s trying everybody out, which is quite dangerous in a way,” Parker told Betfred.

READ: Rasmus Hojlund goes ‘MAD’ as Man Utd boss gets ‘ruthless’ in Plzen



“He’s got his own opinions and people are starting to see what he’s thinking about. You can see that there’s more structure and the players have a better idea of what they need to do.

“There are people saying that he shouldn’t play his way at the moment because he doesn’t have the players for it, but that doesn’t make sense.

“I’m sure 60% of those players in the ten outfield positions are not players that he wants for those slots, so you know that he’s going to have to go out and change it. Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards, which people won’t accept with Manchester United.”

Marcus Rashford is one player facing an exit as Man Utd have already named their asking price for the England international.

Parker thinks Rashford should already be “done and dusted” as he “can’t be bothered”.

“Any other player, it would have been done and dusted by now. It’s been going on for too long,” Parker added.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make ‘offer’ that is ‘impossible to refuse’ as £29m transfer is ‘really advanced’

👉 Owen makes Man City vs Man Utd prediction and makes ‘absolutely petrified’ claim

👉 Ruben Amorim implements third Man Utd ban in dressing room shake-up to realise ‘mad dogs’ ideal

“Most other players would have been put out of their misery and one of the saddest things in football is seeing talent go to waste because the player can’t be bothered. That’s what’s happening with Marcus Rashford.

“He’s 27 now and you can’t keep switching it on and off. He can’t be called a kid. He’s supposed to be a mature player now that leads his teammates along the way, especially because he’s a local lad.

“If you ask him to lead the way, I believe three-year-olds wouldn’t even follow him at the moment. There’s nothing about him that suggests he wants to be a footballer and a Manchester United player.

“You can’t keep going with it. There needs to be a change. Everybody can see it, everybody’s talking about it, so how can you move him on?”