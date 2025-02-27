Amorim ‘wants Man Utd star out’ with his ‘attitude’ causing ‘problems in the dressing room’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim wants the Red Devils to sell Alejandro Garnacho as soon as possible with the winger causing ‘problems in the dressing room’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after their narrow 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.

An own-goal from Sam Morsy and a close-range finish from Matthijs de Ligt cancelled out an early opener from Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene before Patrick Dorgu’s sending off swung the game back in the Tractor Boys’ favour.

Philogene scored another to equalise on the stroke of half-time but it was Man Utd who took the lead shortly after the break with former captain Harry Maguire slamming a header home.

Man Utd held on for a crucial win that puts them 16 points clear of the relegation zone, despite their lowly position, with Amorim now winning five of his first 16 Premier League matches in charge.

One player who was not happy on Wednesday night was Garnacho with the Argentina international reacting angrily to being substituted and stormed off down the tunnel.

When asked why Garnacho reacted that way, Amorim told reporters: “It was cold and wet, maybe? You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know. What I’m saying is I’m going to obviously talk with Garnacho about that. So I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference.”

Asked about his decision to take off Garnacho, Amorim added: “We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was Garnacho. The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking one – maybe the only player who has one‑against‑one pace. But I felt the team was OK in controlling the game.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes claim that Amorim ‘wants’ Garnacho ‘out’ of Man Utd with ‘his attitude both on and off the field has caused him problems in the dressing room’.

The report adds that Garnacho’s ‘lack of discipline and some controversial episodes have ended up exhausting the patience of the board, who are already listening to offers for him.’

On Napoli reigniting their interest from the January transfer window, Fichajes adds: