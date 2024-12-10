Amorim wants Man Utd to get rid of £350k-a-week duo in January transfer budget ‘boost’

Ruben Amorim and Man Utd are prepared to sell Christian Eriksen and Antony in the January transfer window to raise funds, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with just five wins from their opening 15 matches.

Their inconsistent form cost Erik ten Hag his job and Amorim is struggling to do much better as he attempts to change the playing style and philosophy.

Amorim has drawn one, won one and lost two of his first four Premier League matches, while Man Utd also beat Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League under the Portuguese head coach.

Attention has already turned to the January transfer window at Man Utd with Amorim hoping for some reinforcements to help push the 13th-placed Red Devils up the Premier League table.

There has been lots of speculation about who Man Utd – who parted company with sporting director Dan Ashworth on Sunday – could sign under their new manager but the Red Devils hierarchy could also look to let some players leave to give their budget some flexibility.

And GiveMeSport claim that Amorim has ‘pinpointed’ Eriksen and Antony ‘as high-earners who could be offloaded during the fast-approaching January transfer window in order to boost his budget for Old Trafford reinforcements’.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United are open to selling members of their current squad to boost their winter budget, according to GMS sources, leading to Amorim and key decision-makers earmarking Eriksen and Antony as high-earning names who could give them wiggle room if they embark on a fresh challenge next month.

‘The duo are on contracts which allow them to pocket a combined total of £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that offloading them would ease the pressure on the wage bill and free up further cash to bring in potential replacements midway through the campaign. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Eriksen – who is at risk of becoming a free agent in the summer – is not part of Amorim’s long-term plans at Manchester United, while Antony has failed to convince bosses that he can turn his fortunes around if he is given the opportunity to remain in his current surroundings.’

However, that does not mean that Amorim will get a the forward that Man Utd clearly need and could have to see the season out with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as his main options alongside Marcus Rashford.

‘GMS sources have been told that Eriksen and Antony moving onto pastures new would not result in Manchester United being on course to land a lethal goalscorer to improve their hopes of breaking into the European qualification spots as the chances of a fresh forward option heading to Old Trafford remain very slim.’

