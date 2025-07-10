Manchester United are reportedly ‘weighing up’ a summer ‘reunion’ for one of Ruben Amorim’s former Sporting CP stars, as it’s felt the Portuguese side will ‘listen to offers’ after United’s pursuit was ‘intensified’.

United have been linked with a number of Sporting stars since Amorim took over at Old Trafford last November. Big names such as Viktor Gyokeres, Francisco Trincao, Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio have been linked.

The chances of most of those stars being landed has now fizzled out, with Gyokeres looking likely to instead join the Premier League with Arsenal.

But there is still a chance that Inacio joins. According to FootballTransfers, United are ‘weighing up’ a summer move for the centre-back as Amorim ‘eyes a reunion’ with the Portuguese international.

After several months of links, the Red Devils are said to be proposing an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy Inacio for €40million (£34.5m).

Indeed, United have ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Inacio of late, as they see him as an ideal player to strengthen their side, and though Sporting have previously resisted, it’s suggested they are ‘now willing to listen to offers’.

Of what value the offers they will listen to are is not mentioned, as fees both above and below what it’s said United are willing to pay have been reported for Inacio in recent months.

There is competition with Borussia Dortmund for the centre-back, but United are said to ‘hold a key advantage’ due to Amorim’s personal relationship with him.

The Manchester outfit’s hopes to finalise a deal for Inacio come after the departures of two centre-backs: Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

The former left on a free transfer, while Evans retired to take up a role behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

There are still six centre-backs in United’s first-team squad, but Ayden Heaven is still fresh at 18 years of age, while 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson also has little experience.

Inacio has 16 Portugal caps at the age of 23, has won the Nations League with them, the Portuguese league on three occasions with Sporting, and crucially has knowledge of Amorim’s system.

Given the struggles some of United’s players had in adapting to it, it can’t hurt for the manager to bring on board more players who are going to slot straight in and be able to perform immediately.

Inacio seems quite clearly able to do that, having starred under his former boss previously.

