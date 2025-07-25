Ruben Amorim says he’s “ready to receive the players” that Manchester United are actively trying to offload – if they don’t secure moves this summer.

United have already sent Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, but are still seeking solutions for Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia.

Speaking on Friday, Amorim admitted he’s open to reintegrating Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, and Malacia if moves fail to materialize.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim is genuinely open to their return or simply avoiding weakening the club’s negotiating position further after publicly saying Garnacho is unwanted.

MORE: Premier League Bomb Squad XI includes Manchester United trio and Newcastle’s PSR pawn

Regardless, the United head coach insists he is “ready to receive the players” if they aren’t sold.

“Some players have to move to make space in the team, others want a new challenge,” he told a press conference.

“We are giving them time to think and if they reach a point where they have to join the team they will.

“Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox] have a number for these players, if that isn’t reached they will be United players.

“I am ready to receive the players. I have more options and if they have to fight each other to play that is perfect.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Manchester United make hilarious transfer ‘decision’ over Alexander Isak after ‘transfer request’

👉 Mbeumo overtaken as biggest Premier League overpay by Liverpool gamble

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Newcastle eye Man Utd target and Prem pair if Isak joins Liverpool

The Red Devils signed Matheus Cunha early on in the summer transfer window by triggering the £62.5million release clause in his Wolves contract, but did not complete the signing of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo until Tuesday after making their opening offer at the start of June.

Asked if he’s happy with the new arrivals of Cunha, Mbeumo and young left-back Diego Leon, Amorim said: “Really pleased. It’s important to sign new players as soon as possible. Sometimes it’s not possible but I’m really pleased.

The 40-year-old added that he wants Premier League-proven players in his squad and believes Cunha, 26, has the perfect mix of youth and experience.

“They’ve proved already in the Premier League; that is really important in the moment,” he said.

“Matheus can play in different positions, so you can change the starting XI so I’m pleased.

“We need experience. Matheus is young but with experience.

“That was a policy we try to use this season, so I say yes, it’s not just that, they have characteristics that we need but we buy players who can face this kind of pressure.”

Amorim added: “The new signings are really humble, that is really important, and they chose to be here.

“They had other options, Champions League options, they read what people say about our club but they chose to be here and this is a key point for me.

“In the moment, we need to be really careful when we sign a player.

“If I have to start the season with this squad I will be happy because all the players that are here want to be here. With Matheus and Bryan we are clearly a better team.”

United are expected to sign an out-and-out centre-forward due to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s unconvincing form.

Asked whether he’s targeting a new striker, Amorim replied: “They (new signings) can play as a striker, we have Josh and Rasmus, our focus is to improve the connection between them.

“I don’t know if the positions are there for them, they have to work. There are other players fighting for that position.”

Cunha was with Amorim for the press conference in the United States and was asked why he chose to sign for United.

“It’s an easy question to answer: United was always my dream club,” he said. “When you can make your dreams come true it’s an easy decision.

“Ruben was a big part, he talked to me and showed how important I was to him so it was easy to make the choice.”

READ NEXT: Isak next? Ten best signings by Premier League champions obviously dominated by Manchester United