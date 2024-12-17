Amorim ‘willing to facilitate’ Man Utd star’s exit to Atletico Madrid as La Liga side ‘dream’ of transfer

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is ready to allow Alejandro Garnacho leave Old Trafford with Atletico Madrid interested, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat arch-rivals Man City 2-1 in the Manchester Derby on Sunday with late Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo goals turning the game on its head.

Garnacho and Man Utd team-mate Marcus Rashford were left out of Ruben Amorim’s 20-man squad to face Man City on Sunday with the Red Devils boss not happy with their attitude.

Speaking before the match against Man City, Amorim spoke to journalists about why he left out Garnacho and Rashford at the Etihad Stadium, he told Sky Sports: “We try to evaluate everything training performance, game performances, engagement with teammates, push their teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.

“There is a communication after the last training. They are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well.”

It was claimed on Monday by journalist Graeme Bailey that Amorim “hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.”

Bailey told United In Focus: “I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation.

“He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.

“Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

Speaking about Garnacho, a report in Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Amorim is ‘willing to facilitate the player’s departure’ which ‘opens the door’ to a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club, who ‘dream’ of the 20-year-old, ‘wants to sign’ the Argentina international ‘in the winter transfer window’ with Diego Simeone a ‘a self-confessed admirer’ of Man Utd winger Garnacho.

Garnacho ‘would fit perfectly into a hypothetical attacking trident alongside Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez’ and Man Utd boss Amorim ‘seems determined to get rid of players who do not fit into his system’.