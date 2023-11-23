‘Amrabat…let him go’ – Man Utd summer signings three of five players Ten Hag told to axe by ex-star

Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat is one of five players Erik ten Hag must get rid of at the end of the season, says former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker.

The Red Devils completed the loan acquisition of Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day in the summer transfer window.

The Moroccan has been fairly underwhelming since making the move to Old Trafford, which came after months of transfer stories regarding his future in Florence.

There was plenty of movement in and out of Old Trafford over the summer, with Sergio Reguilon also joining on loan with left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out injured.

Shaw is only just coming back into the team, so Ten Hag was right to find cover in that position, even if Reguilon has only played seven times this campaign.

Another player to come in over the summer was Jonny Evans, who signed a one-year contract after leaving Leicester City as a free agent.

This means Evans, Amrabat and Reguilon join Anthony Martial, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the list of United players who can leave on a free transfer in 2024.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, ex-United defender Parker has said all three of the aforementioned summer additions should be let go when the 2023/24 season comes to an end.

“Amrabat, you’ll have to let him go,” Parker began. “If you’re talking about how it’s looking at the moment with the sports side being brought up and you look at what the intentions are for next season, which is a vast improvement on this season, I would say no.

“After the loan’s done, he goes back.”

On Reguilon, Parker said: “That’s a tough one because he’s played like somebody who really wants to prove a point. There’s a few times when he should have started and he didn’t start.

“Before he got his injury, he looked fine, he looked hungry.

“The way Luke Shaw is and you already have Malacia. So having three left-backs seems a lot to me. So from that point of view, I’m going to have to say no.”

Parker adds that Evans should not be at the club in place of “someone younger who can be there for the future”.

“Jonny Evans, I’m going to say no only on the pretext that you want to step up a bit further and you’ll have to bring in someone younger who can be there for the future,” he said.

“You look at it again where you want to be next season and it doesn’t show any aspirations if you keep Jonny Evans on.

“As a person, as someone to have around, you’d have him around all day long.”

Parker then bluntly said “no” when asked if Martial should say. Something tells us he is not a big fan of the Frenchman.

Finally, Parker said keeping Heaton does not make much sense, even though Ten Hag denied him the chance to join Luton Town in the summer.

“They’ve got the Turkish goalkeeper (Altay Bayındir),” he noted. “I saw a montage of him and everything about him suggests he’s decent.

“Tom Heaton. He’s been around. It’s good for an old boy to come back again but no, not for the future.”

