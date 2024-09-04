An incredible XI of Premier League cult heroes that is too Barclays to function

The Barclays era of the Premier League is cemented in football heritage. A perfect recipe that was one part 45-yard bangers, one part baggy shirts, two parts toxic paparazzi culture, and three parts banter.

Officially it spanned from 2001 to 2016, but Barclays is a state of mind. It’s a zeitgeist thing. Some players simply ooze Barclays, and we must apologise to some of them now for not including them in our Barclays XI: Niko Kranjcar, Jay-Jay Okocha, Geovanni, Tugay, Elano, Benjani… We’re sorry. This game is all about making difficult decisions and that’s just the way it goes.

Come with us now, stick U2’s Beautiful Day on your Walkman, dust off your Total 90 Lasers, and go on a nostalgic walk down Barclays Lane with the ultimate Barclays XI. Oh, and we will be playing four, four, f*cking two.

