An ode to Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick of gloriously shameless goal celebrations

Never mind Tottenham and Chelsea, spare a thought for this humble Planet Football writer on a crisp autumnal morning. How do you make sense of that?

The match between the two London rivals was one for the ages, despite the general absence of quality and decision-making that’d have made Johan Cruyff quit the game and dedicate his huge brain to figure skating.

Five goals were counter-balanced by five disallowed goals. We were treated to 10 cards, a Spurs high-line so brave and doomed you felt like you’d been transported to the first day at the Somme and the tantalising prospect of Gary Neville losing his voice.

For the full article, please click here.