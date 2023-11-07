An ode to Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick of gloriously shameless goal celebrations
Never mind Tottenham and Chelsea, spare a thought for this humble Planet Football writer on a crisp autumnal morning. How do you make sense of that?
The match between the two London rivals was one for the ages, despite the general absence of quality and decision-making that’d have made Johan Cruyff quit the game and dedicate his huge brain to figure skating.
Five goals were counter-balanced by five disallowed goals. We were treated to 10 cards, a Spurs high-line so brave and doomed you felt like you’d been transported to the first day at the Somme and the tantalising prospect of Gary Neville losing his voice.