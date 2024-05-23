An outrageously gifted XI left out of Argentina’s Copa America squad

Argentina has just confirmed its preliminary Copa America 2o24 squad, and there is one glaring omission. No, not him. He’s there. If Lionel Messi is available, you pick him.

The preliminary squad consists of 26 players, and plenty of your favourites are in there: Alexis Mac Allister, Alejandro Garnacho, even Lisandro Martinez has snuck in despite injury problems this season.

You can put together an impressive team of ballers left out by Argentina, though; we’ve assembled an XI of snubbed Argentinians that we reckon would do a pretty good job.

We’ve done it properly, too — an actual functioning side in a 3-4-3 diamond. Starting with the goalkeeper…

For the full article, please click here.