An outrageously good XI left out of Xabi Alonso’s ultimate Champions League XI

Back in 2015, Xabi Alonso named his ultimate Champions League XI and he was forced to snub some pretty big names in the process.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star predominately included his former team-mates in his XI, although there were some notable exceptions to this.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Alonso named the following XI: Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, David Alaba, Steven Gerrard, Xavi, Paul Scholes, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Using players that Alonso has played with at both club and international level, we’ve assembled an outrageously good XI that were snubbed from his initial side.

For the full article, please click here.