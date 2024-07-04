An outrageously good XI let go by Leeds United since Marcelo Bielsa arrived in 2018

Leeds United have had an up-and-down time of it since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed their manager six years ago, and some excellent players have come and gone during that time.

Sporting director Victor Orta made an inspired decision to appoint Bielsa in the summer of 2018, while some canny additions to the squad saw Leeds end their 16-year exile from the top flight.

They spent three years back in the Premier League, punching above their weight to finish ninth in the first season back, before questionable recruitment decisions have led to them ending up back in the Championship.

For the full article, please click here.