An XI of still-active greats that were already full internationals before Lamine Yamal was born

On the 13th July 2007, Sheila Ebana—a waitress from Equatorial Guinea, and Mounir Nasraoui—a painter from Morocco, welcomed Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana into the world, and Paul the Octopus flung his tentacles to the sky, rejoicing at the birth of the prodigy who was promised in his cephalopod prophecies.

The octopus part isn’t true. Paul the Octopus (RIP) wasn’t born until 2008. The part about the birth of Barcelona’s Spanish/Equatoguinean/Moroccan Leo Messi regen is, though, and Messi himself was already a fully fledged international. Time is ruthless.

We’ve put together an XI of exceptional footballers who were playing international ball before Spain’s new juvenile king was even born, arranged in an uber-attacking 4-2-4 formation.

