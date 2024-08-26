Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that one of his star players from last season will remain at the club, despite the reported interest from elsewhere.

It’s fair to say that Real Madrid have one of the most talented squads in world football with multiple world-class players in several positions.

That became apparent last season as despite Thibaut Courtois missing the majority of the campaign through injury, Andriy Lunin more than filled his boots while the Belgian star was sidelined.

However, since Courtois has returned to fitness and reclaimed his number one spot, there has been a question mark hanging over Lunin’s head.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Arne Slot reportedly wanted to sign the Ukrainian star earlier in the window.

His contract in Spain is set to expire at the end of the season and a number of clubs from around Europe have reportedly been chasing his signature.

However, despite the supposed interest from elsewhere, Ancelotti has confirmed that the goalkeeper will remain at the club this season.

“Lunin will stay at Real Madrid. He will not leave the club,” Ancelotti told reporters after Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid.

It now seems more than likely that Lunin will leave the club at the end of the season and sign elsewhere on a free transfer in 2025 unless he pens a new contract in Madrid.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Slot reveals Liverpool star has ‘lots to prove’ as new Reds boss shrugs off Anfield ‘nerves’

👉 Liverpool ‘one step away’ from sealing ‘Slot’s last-minute signing’ after Man Utd target ‘rejects’ Barcelona

👉 Liverpool preparing ‘sensational late-window move’ for star Napoli forward after ‘long-term’ interest

While Lunin would have been a good signing for Liverpool, they seem confident in landing a deal for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to signing Mamardashvili in a deal worth around £25m. The intention is then to send the 23-year-old back on loan to Valencia for the season.

“Giorgi Mamardashvili’s move to Liverpool for June 2025 now getting close, advancing to final stages,” Romano explained.

“Liverpool and Valencia in contact to agree on add-ons structure, package over €30m. Mamardashvili would stay at Valencia on loan one season.”

Alisson has welcomed the idea of Liverpool signing a new goalkeeper with the Brazilian pleased to see the Reds looking towards the future.

“The club needs to prepare for the future,” Alisson told The Times.

“We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“They will do it for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves for the future.

“I think it was a good idea. I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay.”

More: Liverpool | Arne Slot | Premier League