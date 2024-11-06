Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on a deal to make Xabi Alonso their new manager amid increasing pressure on Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have suffered two harrowing defeats in the space of a week having been hammed 4-0 by Barcelona at the Bernabeu ahead of a 3-1 loss to AC Milan on Wednesday that leaves them 17th in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk claim Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘extremely unhappy and dissatisfied’ with the performances under Ancelotti this season, though he is also aware of issues the legendary manager faces behind the scenes.

An issue named Kylian Mbappe, who has ‘created problems amongst the squad’ and is ‘considered to be a disruptive influence in the dressing room’.

Xabi Alonso was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool but decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen after their historic double last season, with many believing he made that call with a view to taking over from Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti was said to be interested in taking over the Brazil national team before signing a new contract with Madrid last year and a move into international management looks the most likely recourse for the Italian when he leaves or is dismissed.

The report claims ‘no decision has been made on Ancelotti yet’ but his ‘position as Real Madrid manager is at risk’ after their poor start to the season.

Alonso is Perez’s ‘top choice’ to replace Ancelotti and the report claims he’s ‘been directly in contact with Alonso’s entourage for months and now’, adding that ‘even though there are still over six months to go until the end of the season, the manager is close to verbally agreeing to becoming the new Madrid manager’.

The report adds:

‘Sources say that Alonso ‘believes’ in Madrid’s project, which centres around developing the world’s best young talent and this is a challenge he is keen to take on. ‘However, we understand that the Spaniard’s switch to Madrid is unlikely to happen mid-season, as he is committed to seeing out the campaign with Leverkusen. ‘In the event that Ancelotti is sacked before the end of the season, Perez is poised to re-appoint Raul as the Madrid boss in an interim role, before Alonso becomes the new permanent boss next summer.’

Leverkusen haven’t been in the same impressive form this season as last, are already seven points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and lost 4-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alonso said after the game that he struggled to enjoy the warm reception from Liverpool fans because of the way in which the game unfolded.

He said: “I have bitter feelings with the game which mean I can’t enjoy the reception too much, but I really appreciated it and was thankful that even after so many years that I come here and I have this bond with the club. It was nice but it would have been nicer with a better result.”