According to reports, Jude Bellingham’s situation at Real Madrid is ‘causing concern’ as head coach Carlo Ancelotti is at risk of being sacked.

Bellingham enjoyed a dream debut season at Real Madrid in 2023/24 as he helped them win La Liga and the Champions League.

The England international was perhaps Real Madrid‘s most important player last season as he seamlessly settled in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old was used in an advanced role as he grabbed 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, Bellingham has been impacted by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the summer as the midfielder’s role has changed.

Bellingham is without a goal in 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Ancelloti has used him in various positions as he’s struggled to find the right balance with his team.

Ancelotti is under immense pressure at Real Madrid as president Florentino Perez is ‘extremely unhappy’ and they are ‘close to’ appointing his replacement.

Last month, Real Madrid were beaten 4-0 by arch-rivals FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. This leaves Hansi Flick’s side – who have played a game more – seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid have also struggled in the Champions League as they have lost two of their opening four group matches. They are 18th in the table after their disappointing 3-1 loss against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

A report in Spain claims Ancelotti is ‘in the firing line’ and his ‘future is up in the air’.

The board are said to be ‘starting to get impatient’. They are ‘concerned’ about Bellingham and another ‘issue is bothering the top brass’.

The report explains.