Ancelotti hails his own tactical ‘evolution’ after Brazil win over Japan

Patience and a change of strategy at halftime were the secrets to Brazil’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston on Monday that sealed a place in the last 16 of the World Cup, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil turned around a deficit in a World Cup knockout game for the first time since beating England 2-1 in the quarter-finals in 2002, as a goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 95th minute defeated a Japan side that had proven stubborn.

Ancelotti said the belief was always there they would score, but a tweak in tactics at halftime to use more crosses into the box paid dividends as Casemiro equalised and Brazil seized control of the game.

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“This was the most complete game we have played (at the World Cup),” Ancelotti said. “We had trouble in the first half as Japan were defending well, they were close and tight to us.

“In the second half, we overcame it, we got some space and put in crosses. This was an evolution (in tactics) for sure.

“At halftime I said to the players to be patient, because sooner or later we would score a goal. But we had to keep our shape to ensure we did not compromise the game further.

“Japan is a very good team, very organised, they create dangerous opportunities and get close (defensively). They are physical.”

Ancelotti praised Martinelli’s contribution off the bench and said he is the perfect impact substitute.

“Martinelli has a lot of intensity as a player, he is always on his top game,” he said.

Ancelotti did not use Neymar off the bench but said he had considered bringing on the experienced forward.

“We were thinking about (extra time). I told Neymar that if it was a draw at a certain point, I would put him on the pitch. As it turned out we did not need him.”

Next up for Brazil are the winners of Tuesday’s last-32 tie between Ivory Coast and Norway, which they will play in New Jersey on Sunday.

“We can never be content with what we are doing,” Ancelotti said. “We are doing a good job, but we need to improve. We want to play at our highest level.

“We really enjoyed today’s match, but we need to think about the next match. We respect all teams and all players.”

The narrow defeat shows that Japan are closing the gap with traditional soccer powerhouses, said coach Hajime Moriyasu.

“The gap between us is closing now,” Moriyasu told reporters. “Of course, Brazil are a top tier team and we are definitely approaching that level.

“As a result we were devastated. Of course, there is that kind of difference in our level and we have to up our game. To compete at the top is a goal we all have.”