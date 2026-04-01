An ‘agreement’ for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is ‘edging closer’ as Manchester United and Manchester City target the midfielder.

The 2025/26 campaign has been difficult for relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest, but Anderson has been a shining light for Vitor Pereira’s side and is expected to secure a big-money move to a Big Six side this summer.

Anderson has been a revelation since joining Forest from boyhood club Newcastle United, with the 23-year-old emerging as a likely starter for England at this summer’s World Cup.

Anderson has been linked with several sides in recent months, though Man Utd or Man City currently look to be his most likely destination.

Earlier this week, a report from The Daily Mail claimed Anderson is ‘Plan A’ of Man Utd’s summer midfield targets, but the same outlet insisted Man City are at the front of the queue for his signature.

Now, a report from Football Insider, which includes comments from football finance expert Stefan Borson, claims ‘talks’ for Anderson are ‘ongoing’ and an ‘agreement in principle is edging closer’, with Man City tipped to finalise a deal next month.

“The teams that are interested in Elliot Anderson are probably talking to him already and have been probably since Christmas,” Borson told Football Insider.

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“Now, whether they’ll be able to do a deal in that window before the World Cup, I don’t know.

“But in terms of the kind of agreement in principle with the player, I would think that will be done probably next month by whoever’s going to get him, be it City or somebody else.”

He added: “I assume they’ll have a good idea of what Forest will want for him.

“Of course, Forest’s division next season will play into that one way or the other. If they’re a Premier League club, they’ll be able to hold out for a higher fee, and if they’re relegated, it won’t be so easy.

“But these things are not foregone conclusions. We saw last season with Gibbs-White that just because a player has an in-principle agreement with another club does not mean that they will end up going there, so we have to wait and see.

“But my expectation would be that Elliot Anderson will move and is talking to people right now, contrary to what people say in the media.”

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On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man City and United are firmly in the running to land Anderson, while Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is another option.

Romano also revealed that these deals will be “settled” by three “factors”.

“The interest from both United and City in Tonali and Anderson is real, but still at an early stage,” Romano revealed.

“There are factors still to be settled:

The prices and wage requests

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And Pep Guardiola’s situation, which is stable for now but still to be monitored.

“So, both Manchester clubs admire the same two players, but there is still a long way to go before bids or agreements happen.”

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