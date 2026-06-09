Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign £100m midfielder in ‘record-breaking’ deal

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is keen on a reunion with Alex Scott at Anfield, according to a report, which has revealed how much the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), would have to pay for the Bournemouth midfielder.

After enduring a hugely disappointing 2025/26 season under then-manager Arne Slot, Liverpool are planning for the 2026/27 campaign under Andoni Iraola.

Iraola guided Bournemouth to Europa League qualification for next season, and Liverpool fans will hope to see an immediate impact at Anfield from the Spaniard.

While Liverpool’s main priority at the moment is to find a replacement for Mohamed Salah, the Premier League club are also on the hunt for midfielders.

Bournemouth star Alex Scott has emerged as a target for Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott

According to TEAMtalk, Iraola is personally ‘very keen’ on working with the 22-year-old at Liverpool, having been hugely impressed with the English youngster at Bournemouth.

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Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes also wants to sign Scott, having been instrumental in bringing the youngster to Bournemouth in 2023.

The report has stated: ‘A major factor behind Liverpool’s interest is the influence of Andoni Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes. Both men know Scott exceptionally well from their time together at Bournemouth and remain convinced he possesses the qualities required to thrive at the highest level.

‘Iraola played a key role in Scott’s development on the South Coast and is understood to be eager to work with him again, while Hughes was instrumental in bringing the midfielder to Bournemouth from Bristol City and remains a huge admirer. Those relationships could prove important if Liverpool decide to formalise their interest.’

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The reliable news outlet has reported that Iraola himself is ‘open to the prospect’ of working with Iraola again at Liverpool.

However, Bournemouth are not keen on selling Scott this summer and will demand a ‘record-breaking’ fee.

Bournemouth’s record sale is Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City in the January transfer window for £65m, and the Cherries will want more than that for Scott.

TEAMtalk has claimed that Bournemouth will ask for at least £100million for Scott.

Bournemouth are also planning to hand Scott a new contract, according to the report, a claim backed by journalists Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano.

Jacobs wrote on X at 12:51pm on June 9: “Understand Bournemouth value Alex Scott at around £80m and plan to offer the midfielder a new deal.

“Yet Liverpool and Manchester United have Scott on their radar.

“Spurs also hold appreciation.

“Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is intent on keeping Scott with hope he’ll sign a new contract, likely with a release clause.

“This was the case when Antoine Semenyo extended last summer.”

Transfer guru Romano posted on X at 12:58pm on June 9: “New contract proposal from Bournemouth to Alex Scott includes the possibility to include a release clause.

“Club did the same with Huijsen, Rayan and more – ready to replicate model with Scott if player accepts.”

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