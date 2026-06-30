Iraola giving forgotten Liverpool star another chance – Crystal Palace ready to swoop if he flops

A talented yet largely overlooked Liverpool player will be given a final shot at redemption by Andoni Iraola, though if he fails to take that chance, a transfer to Crystal Palace could await, according to reports.

The arrival of a new manager can make or break a player’s career, and that rings especially true for those on the periphery of the squad.

In Iraola, Liverpool have turned to a head coach who’ll bring back front-foot, aggressive football. While he’s no match for Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp in the personality and charisma stakes, he’s the next best thing with regards to playing style.

According to The Athletic, Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa are the ‘most likely’ players to be sacrificed by the Reds this summer.

However, a decision must also be made on Harvey Elliott who is coming off the back of a truly ghoulish campaign.

Elliott was loaned to Aston Villa last summer on the back of being named player of the tournament at the European Under-21 Championship.

Elliott’s spell at Villa Park quickly soured, with manager Unai Emery refusing to select the attacker in order to avoid activating their conditional obligation to buy worth £35m, which hinged on making 10 appearances.

The 23-year-old featured just nine times during the ill-fated spell, though did round the move off by collecting a Europa League winners medal.

Harvey Elliott gets one last shot

Now back at Liverpool, both The Athletic and Sky Sports state Elliott will be given a chance to prove his worth by Iraola.

However, if he fails to grasp the nettle in pre-season, a transfer to Crystal Palace could be on the cards.

Sky Sports stated: ‘Palace are also understood to be monitoring Harvey Elliott’s situation at Liverpool.

‘Elliott will be given the chance to stake his claim in the Liverpool squad under new head coach Andoni Iraola.’

The Athletic added: ‘Harvey Elliott is also in need of regular games next season and will assess his options closer to the start of the campaign.’

Elliott’s contract at Anfield only has one year remaining, meaning the playmaker is reaching a crossroads in his career.

Should be immediately win favour with new boss Iraola, it’s not out of the question Elliott also earns a new contract.

If the opposite is true, the onus will be on Liverpool to sell while they still can and avoid losing yet another big name without collecting a transfer fee.

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Another in a similar situation is midfielder Jones who is in the final year of his deal on Merseyside.

Jones is unhappy with his fringe player status and had greenlit a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

However, while Liverpool are willing to sell, their asking price of around £40m has resulted in the deal stalling.

Thus far, Inter have shown no willingness to go above €25m / £21.5m, with that move now on ice.