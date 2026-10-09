Man City FFP: Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola and Man Utd boss Michael Carrick react to guilty verdict

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has reacted to Manchester City being found guilty of FFP breaches, as the two clubs prepare to face each other at Anfield this weekend, with Manchester United boss Michael Carrick also giving his take.

During the international break, Man City were given a guilty verdict by the Independent Commission looking into their FFP breaches.

Man City are adamant that they are innocent and have already lodged an appeal.

If Man City, who hired Enzo Maresca as their manager in the summer of 2026 following the departure of Pep Guardiola, fail to overturn the verdict, then they face severe punishment, including expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City will return to Premier League action this weekend for the first time since the verdict was announced.

Maresca’s side will take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ: Maresca in relegation ‘refusal’ as Man City ‘motivation will be close to zero’ against Liverpool

Ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Iraola was asked about the Man City FFP guilty verdict and about waiting for the outcome of the appeal.

Andoni Iraola on Man City FFP guilty verdict

Iraola said, as quoted on BBC Sport: “I think uncertainty is not good for anyone and anyone involved, but the process is ongoing and we have to (be) patient like everyone else and see what happens at the end.”

Regarding facing Man City at Anfield, Iraola said: “Every game is an exciting game. We are playing at home at Anfield against City who is top of the league right now.

“They have won all of their games and I think we will go for the game.

“I think it will be quite an open game and we have to be ready and also use the help from our supporters and I hope we are at the level of the game that’s going to be high.”

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Iraola was also asked whether a win against Man City would put down a marker to the rest of the Premier League.

The Liverpool boss replied: “I think it’s still very early. Whatever happens, we’ve just played five games but it’s true that we would like to face a team like City and show our level and get the win and have a good day. It’s massive for everyone involved in these type of games. It’s an exciting moment.”

Michael Carrick on Man City FFP verdict

On Friday afternoon, Man Utd manager Michael Carrick was also asked about the Man City FFP situation.

Carrick was speaking to the media ahead of Man Utd’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Man Utd manager said: “Very difficult to say in many ways. It’s thrown up a lot of questions, some have had answers, some haven’t.

“As it’s still ongoing, and we don’t how long it’s going to go, there’s only so much I can say.

“Certainly I’ve got my own questions about it, it’s affected me personally in different ways over a period of time.

“But as the case is going now I don’t know where that stands and how it’s going to end up, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

“What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone’s benefit is essential.”

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