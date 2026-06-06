Andoni Iraola identifies the first Liverpool player he will ‘try to improve’ – ‘help him’

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has said that he is looking forward to working with Milos Kerkez at Anfield.

Iraola has been appointed as the new Liverpool boss following the sacking of Arne Slot.

The 43-year-old Spaniard arrives at Anfield after leading Bournemouth to Europa League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

During his time at Bournemouth, Iraola worked with Kerkez, who joined Liverpool from the Cherries in the summer of 2025 for £40million.

While at Bournemouth, Kerkez established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old’s debut season at Liverpool was largely underwhelming, with the Hungary international having to fight for his place in the starting line-up with Andy Robertson.

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Kerkez made 27 starts in the Premier League and seven starts in the Champions League for Liverpool under Slot in the 2025/26 campaign.

As Iraola embarks on his Liverpool career, the Spaniard has already identified Kerkez as the first player he wants to improve.

Andoni Iraola wants to improve Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website when asked if having watched Liverpool closely during his time at Bournemouth is an advantage: “Yes, definitely.

“For me, it’s much easier to continue in the Premier League in terms of knowing the squad.

“We’ve analysed Liverpool a lot – possible weaknesses, the strengths.

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“I think we have a very good squad.

“I think there is still work to do, like normally in every club in this moment of the season.

“But right now, for me the thing is to value especially the players that we have right now in the squad.

“For me, and I will tell them, [they] are all new signings.

“For me, you are all new signings and I think we have a lot of quality in our squad, and [I’m] really looking forward to working with them.

“I only had, I think, Milos in the squad before – I know a couple, I’ve been talking to a couple before – but it will be lovely also to play again with Milos, try to improve him, try to help him in his development.

“Yeah, definitely looking forward to it.”

Andoni Iraola praises Arne Slot

Iraola was also about Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Spaniard responded by saying: “Yes, massive respect for Arne, massive respect.

“He’s been a Premier League champion and this is something that is massive, especially for a club like Liverpool.

“The Champions League, I had the chance to play it just once as a player.

“We used to qualify a lot for the Europa League [as a player at Athletic Club] but the Champions League, I’ve only played it once and I’m looking forward to play [it for the] first time as a coach.

“Big demands, also big chances to face the best teams in Europe and see where we are.”

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