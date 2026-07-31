Liverpool are reportedly still on the lookout for defensive reinforcements despite spending up to £60million on Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

The Reds were always in need of strengthening their backline after it became clear that centre-back Ibrahima Konate was going to run down his Anfield contract.

Liverpool swung into action and agreed to sign the 21-year-old Jacquet, who is one of France’s most highly-rated young defenders.

The 6ft 2in player reportedly rejected approaches from Chelsea and Bayern Munich to head to the Merseyside outfit, with the allure of Liverpool proving too good to turn down.

He said after his switch was confirmed, “It’s a legendary club, and the football philosophy and project really appealed to me. My family and I believe we have made the right choice and we feel really happy here.

READ: Liverpool: Romano gives Barcola to Anfield update as he reveals ‘the main issue’ holding up transfer

“I’ve seen all the cups and trophies and seen just how many there are, and I thought: ‘Wow, I really want to be part of the history of this club’.”

But it seems Liverpool aren’t done in terms of their backline.

Indeed, with Joe Gomez suffering a muscle injury on pre-season duty and 19-year-old Giovanni Leoni – who cost £26m last year – still not fit after a serious knee problem, they may be a bit light at the back.

Liverpool consider Fikayo Tomori approach

Now, according to TuttoJuve, Liverpool have made initial contact with AC Milan over centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who is into the last year of his contract.

The defender has had five happy years at the Italian giants but the Reds may be ready to test the former Chelsea defender’s resolve with a bid.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Reds transfer collapses despite offer as multi-year effort fails

Iraola is said to want an ‘experienced and reliable centre-back’ for next season, which has prompted Liverpool to sound out Milan to assess the feasibility of a deal.

The report states that one of the Reds’ main ‘priorities’ this summer is to bolster their rearguard, but signing Tomori could be difficult.

The Italian publication claims Milan do not appear to be willing to let go of ‘one of their most important defenders so easily’.

However, there is a chance the 28-year-old could leave for free in 2027 so Milan may be prepared to negotiate to stop that happening.

Tomori, who is yet to sign a contract extension at Milan, has also been linked with Juventus. Whether he ends his Italian adventure remains to be seen.

READ NEXT: Liverpool: FSG urged to drop their ‘exorbitant’ asking price for agitated Reds star