Andre Onana 1st in PL goalkeepers with the most errors leading to goals since 2023

Andre Onana has had an eventful few years since joining Manchester United and you probably won’t be surprised that he ranks highly among the goalkeepers with the most errors leading to a goal.

The Cameroonian international has shown moments of quality in the Premier League, but he’s especially struggled in European competitions.

Since he joined United back in 2023, here are the six Premier League goalkeepers who’ve made the most errors leading to a goal in that time.

For the full article, please click here.