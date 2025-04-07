Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has hit the headlines today for courageously claiming his side is “way better” than Europa League opponents Lyon.

United’s campaign rests squarely on the outcome of their two-legged Europa League tie with the Ligue 1 side, with success in Europe their only route to European football next season.

Cameroonian stopper Onana cut a confident figure as he spoke to the press after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Man City, backing United to make light work of the tie if they’re at their best.

“We all know the importance of this game, so we will go there with a winning mentality,” Onana said.

“It’s not our best season, but we still have something big to win, so we will go for it.

“It’s a very good team; we know some of them, but I don’t think we have to focus about them. It’s more about us, what we’re going to do.

“I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are.

“If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, we stay compact together and we follow the game plan, we will be winning the game.

“Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them.”

Not only is it a bold claim, given United’s struggles away from home this season, but it raised some eyebrows coming from a player whose high-profile mistakes were a major reason for United’s early exit from the Champions League last season.

Onana has come increasingly under fire for mistakes through all competitions, with 10 errors leading to goals attributed to him across the past two seasons.

For comparison, his predecessor and now rumoured replacement, David de Gea, made 17 errors across 12 seasons.

He was also quick to praise his side for their level of performance in the Manchester derby stalemate, which to the untrained eye looked like a terrible watch that highlighted the problems both sides are facing.

“Well, it’s two sides because we had a good game, we were in control, we had our moments, we had a lot of chances, we didn’t score, unfortunately,” Onana said.

“But drawing the way we did today in front of our fans is always a big disappointment. When you play such a big game like this, you always want to win.

“But today I’m just positive because we had a good game, and it will be an extra motivation for the coming game on Thursday.

“Of course you feel the pressure because you’re playing for Manchester United.”

The pressure will certainly be on when United travel to the Groupama Stadium on Thursday, with Onana’s comments handing extra motivation to a Lyon side in fine form.