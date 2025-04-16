Manchester United could reportedly bring a former academy goalkeeper back to the club, amid uncertainty over the future of incumbent No.1 Andre Onana.

Onana has not covered himself in glory of late. The United goalkeeper has the most errors leading to a goal in all competitions out of all Premier League goalkeepers since his signing in 2023.

Two of those came in the same game, against Lyon, in the Europa League – one when he let a free-kick sail past him, and the other when he dropped the ball at an attacker’s feet. United might have won that game without Onana, but drew 2-2.

Ruben Amorim rested him for the next game, and speculation has been rife about the No.1 being replaced.

The latest report suggests former academy goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic could join the club again. That’s according to Italian newspaper La Stampa, which states he could accept a return in order to replace Onana.

It’s stated Torino would be likely to ask for €20million (£17.1m approx) for their goalkeeper. He is said to have ‘no shortage of options’ and as well as the one which ‘leads to Manchester’, the stopper is wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

Milinkovic-Savic could play for United for the first time if he is to return there, having spent around 18 months at Old Trafford previously, but never featuring.

He was unable to obtain a work permit, so was released to join Lechia Gdansk in 2016. From there, the goalkeeper joined current club Torino, where he has played 152 times, around loans to SPAL, Ascoli and Standard Liege.

Milinkovic-Savic adds to the growing number of goalkeepers United are reportedly eyeing. Also on the list so far are Senne Lammens, Lucas Chevalier, James Trafford, Zion Suzuki and Aaron Ramsdale.

A couple of those have Premier League experience – Southampton man Ramsdale is a full England international, and many believe Burnley keeper Trafford will be the Three Lions’ next long-term No.1 after Jordan Pickford.

As such, there are a few interesting options for United to look at this summer. While Amorim has suggested Onana might well be back in the side, it’s been reported the Red Devils are hopeful that a Saudi offer will come in for him.

Subsequently, Saudi interest has been confirmed, so that could be a legitimate route for the goalkeeper.

