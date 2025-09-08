Andre Onana reward for becoming Man Utd ‘parody’ is doubled wages and a title race

Andre Onana’s reward for being a Manchester United goalkeeping flop is a Turkish league title fight and doubled wages.

The Cameroonian’s final game in a United shirt might be the humiliating Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby after he secured a season-long loan move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

According to the Daily Mail, not only will Onana be parachuted into a title challenge with Trabzonspor unbeaten in their first four games to leave themselves just two points behind leaders Galatasaray, but he will double his wages during his season in Turkey.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs also reported: ‘Onana will earn more than at Utd due to the sign-on and bonuses offered by Trabzonspor.’

He will also have the honour of playing alongside former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic for a club about to lose their first-team goalkeeper – who has conceded just once in four games – to Galatasaray.

Onana has been heavily criticised at United since his £47.2m move two years ago and will be very glad to be out of the limelight at Old Trafford; he was expected to stay and fight for his place after the arrival of £21.7m keeper Senne Lammens from Antwerp.

But you can hardly blame him for choosing to escape the cold of north-west England and double his wages in Turkey.

United will receive no loan fee for Onana’s move and Trabzonspor have not agreed a fee if they wish to sign him permanently next summer.

Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim was riled by criticism of Onana after the defeat to Grimsby, saying: “With all due respect, when you play against a fourth-division team, it’s not the goalkeeper, it’s everything.”

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers defender Nedem Onuoha said: “If he ends up leaving what a horrendous spell that’s been, I remember when he first came over and he played in the Champions League final for Inter and was such a big part of what they were about and before that when he was at Ajax.

“Then to come to United and not leave any sort of legacy is hugely disappointing from his standpoint, and with a replacement coming in, in Lammens that’s tough.

“You’ve been replaced this early with a new manager, but we can see why, we can see the errors we can see the confidence being drained away from and the confidence of the manager losing faith in what he can be as a goalkeeper.

“When he first came in we all thought he’d help United with their build up, but in the two years he’s been there we’ve not seen that, so he’s ended up being classed as a flop which is a shame from his perspective.

“He should’ve enjoyed those years he could’ve been helping United get on to that next level but instead he ends up joining a list of goalkeepers who have been a parody at United.”