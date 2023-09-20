Andre Onana slammed after Bayern boob as Man Utd keeper takes responsibility

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes criticised Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his “very, very bad mistake” in the Red Devils’ 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

After an impressive start at the Allianz Arena, United went a goal down after Onana let a Leroy Sane shot roll underneath him.

Analysing the error at half-time, former United defender Ferdinand described it as a “nightmare scenario” for the Cameroon international.

‘This is a nightmare scenario for Onana,” Ferdinand told TNT Sport. “He is as confident as you like with his feet but as a goalkeeper you are expected to come in and makes saves.

“It is a great bit of skill from Sane to set it up well but he doesn’t hit it with any real purpose. It is not wide of him, it is not in the corners.

“He should save this, he should be picking this up and looking for his next pass. It is a very, very bad mistake and one he needs to recover from.”

OPINION: Andre Onana is a powerless pawn against the might of a Manchester United crisis

Onana was left prostrate on the floor after he conceded the goal before being lifted to his feet by Sergio Reguilon.

“He knows he has made a big mistake,” Scholes added.

“United played well for the first half but big lapses in concentration and they are two goals down. He needs to get over that quickly and concentrate.”

Onana fronted up after the game, taking responsibility for the defeat.

He said: “We didn’t win because of me… We started well but after my mistake we lost control.

“I’m the one who let the team down. I owe it to the fans to improve. This was my worst game.

“I’ve a lot to prove, because to be honest my start with Manchester United is not so good.”

On Onana accepting the blame in his interview, United boss Erik ten Hag said: “It’s good he’s doing that but it’s about the team. Mistakes are being made but you have to bounce back as a team.

“If one player makes a mistake, it’s done, its gone. We have to believe as a team that we can always bounce back. Tonight we showed it.”